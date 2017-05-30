Joe Biden Officiates Memorial Day Weekend Wedding for Gay DNC Staffer

Former Vice President Joe Biden officiated a gay couple’s wedding over the Memorial Day weekend. Actress Melanie Griffith posted a photo of the nuptials to Instagram.
Wrote Griffith: “My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!! ❤️💋❤️👏🏻🌹👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Munoz is the Democratic National Committee Finance Chair.
Biden’s first time officiating any wedding was in August 2016 when he married Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie, two then White House staffers.