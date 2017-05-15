John Oliver Warns Congress It’s Time to Pick a Lane on Trump: ‘What Has Happened is F**ked Up’ – WATCH

“Do you remember normal weeks?”, said John Oliver at the start of his Sunday night episode. “Because I don’t. I don’t remember what they felt like.”

He then launched into an extended warning to Congress that it’s time to take action on Donald Trump before things get much, much worse.

Sad Oliver:

“It is too easy to point at Trump being crazy. That’s what he does, it’s not going to stop, and it’s going to be exhausting for everyone. It is time for each and every one of them to pick a lane here. They do have options: obviously, there are the investigations that are currently ongoing, but they could also press Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel within the Justice Department, but at the very, very least here, they need to acknowledge that what has happened is f**ked up and not continue to give non-answers.”

Oliver concluded:

“The Founding Fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the President, but it only works if someone f*cking checks, or balances, and if you don’t , it’s no longer on Trump. it’s on you.”

Watch: