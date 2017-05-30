Kathy Griffin Holds Up Bloodied Head of Donald Trump in New Photo Shoot

Kathy Griffin proffers the bloodied head of Donald Trump in a new photoshoot from edgy photographer Tyler Shields.

Writes TMZ: “During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison. Trump’s critics have skewered him for inciting violence with his speech. Did Kathy do the same?”

Griffin has called herself “a big resister” and trashed Trump on CNN when he gave his speech to Congress, saying, “I don’t believe in compromise with this president. I also think he’s crazy, I think he’s mentally ill. He’s also an idiot.”