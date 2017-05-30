Kayaker Waves for Help After Great White Shark Knocks Him Into Water: WATCH

Armie Hammer Says There Was Wood Involved When He Kissed Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar: WATCH

Newly-released footage shows what must have been a terrifying experience for kayaker Brian Correiar, who was knocked into the water in Monterey Bay by a Great White shark which then proceeded to flail around his kayak as Correiar swam nearby.

A couple observing caught the harrowing action on video as Correiar waited for a nearby sailboat which rescued him.

Said Correiar to National Geographic in April: “I was sure I was done…“The shark came toward me, dropped the kayak, then dove straight down below me where I couldn’t see it…It was like a horror movie.”

Watch: