Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne Johnson, Bermuda, FBI, Kissing Strangers, Garth Greenwell: HOT LINKS

BILL DONOHUE. ‘Ding, dong, The Real O’Neals is dead.’

NO STANDING OVATION. Trump cancels trip to the FBI after Comey firing: “My sense is most FBI employees feel a loyalty to Comey,” one person who works at headquarters told NBC News. “And whether they agree or disagree with the way he handled the email case, like and respect him … Trump would not be well-received at headquarters.”

NYC. Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer seen tooling down 59th street on his podium.

2020. Dwayne Johnson for president? “So, after all that consideration, Johnson doesn’t hesitate when I ask him whether he honestly might one day give up his life as the highest-paid movie star on earth—which is unquestionably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being president of the United States—in order to run for office. ‘I think that it’s a real possibility,’ he says solemnly.”

NO-TALENT GUY. Trump slams Colbert: “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying.”

SEXIST? Kellyanne Conway claims Anderson Cooper’s eyeroll was sexist: “Could you imagine … having a male anchor on the network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton [or at] a female spokesperson for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

NEW CHAIR. Kelly Clarkson joining The Voice.

DYNASTY. The reboot is coming.

DAILY SHOW. The reunion.

TEXAS. Lambda Legal urges ‘no’ vote on anti-LGBTQ child welfare bill: “The Texas House of Representatives today passed HB 3859, a discriminatory bill that would allow child placement agencies in the state foster care system – including agencies receiving state and federal funding – to prioritize their religious beliefs above the needs of children in its care. The bill would prevent the state from sanctioning or revoking the licenses of child-placement agencies that discriminate against LGBT youth and families, including foster and adoptive parents. The bill now goes to the Texas State Senate.”

CONNECTICUT. Governor Malloy signs legislation banning gay conversion therapy.

BERMUDA. Government won’t appeal ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

HONG KONG. Court backs marriage rights for gay civil servants: “A High Court judge has ruled that civil servants from Hong Kong who travel overseas to marry their same sex partners are entitled to claim the same rights and benefits as their heterosexual married colleagues.The landmark ruling was made by the territory’s Court of First Instance on 2 May in a case brought by senior immigration officer Leung Chun-kwong, who married his partner Scott Adams in New Zealand in April 2014.”

GARTH GREENWELL. 5 books that explore the vibrancy and diversity of gay male life today.

MELBOURNE. Iconic gay pub demolished: “Crews started dragging down the 164-year-old Greyhound Hotel on Thursday, starting from the rear of the building. The Port Phillip Council lobbied hard for the pub to be heritage protected but the application was refused by state Planning Minister Richard Wynne last week.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kissing Strangers.

FRIDAY FLASH. C. Tuck.

