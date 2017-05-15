North Korea Releases Video of Successful Launch of New Long Range Missile: WATCH

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: If I End Up Gay, It’s Because So Many Men Want Selfies with Me

North Korea launched a long range missile on Sunday which landed in the sea between North Korea and Japan, near Russia’s Vladivostok region.

The missile was said to be a “new type” with longer range (2,500 to 3,700 miles, according to experts) and was said to be a message “to South Korea after the election of President Moon Jae-in,” according to UN Ambassador Nicki Haley.

Reuters reports:

The White House mentioned Russia in its earlier statement about the launch. “With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil – in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan – the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” the White House said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The launch served as a call for all nations to implement stronger sanctions against North Korea, it added.

North Korea is widely believed to be developing an intercontinental missile tipped with a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the United States. Trump has vowed not to let that happen.

Watch the launch: