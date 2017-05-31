Trump Has Decided to Pull Out of Paris Climate Accord: REPORT

Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, undoing a key portion of President Obama’s climate legacy, say two sources who spoke with Axios:

Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They’re deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take 3 years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme.

The U.S. would join Nicaragua and Syria in not joining the accord.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and 21 other Republicans last week sent Trump a letter urging him to pull out of the Paris climate accord.