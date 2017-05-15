Randy Rainbow Channels His Inner Kermit the Frog for ‘The Russian Connection’ – WATCH

Unfortunately for Donald Trump, there’s a ukulele held by Randy Rainbow strumming from the center of the swamp he was going to drain.
AND DON’T MISS: Internet Star Randy Rainbow On Making Videos, Conservative Fans and Casting ‘Trump: The Musical’ – INTERVIEW
Mr. Rainbow takes the Muppet Movie classic to new heights with “The Russian Connection”, featuring cameos from Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson, Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and of course Vladimir Putin, who has got everyone under his spell.
And make sure to read our exclusive interview with Randy HERE.
Watch: