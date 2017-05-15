Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: If I End Up Gay, It’s Because So Many Men Want Selfies with Me

A special education teacher at San Luis Obispo High School in California resigned Thursday after writing a letter to the student newspaper that said that people engaging in homosexuality “deserve to die,” the Tribune reports. The letter was a response to a May issue of the student newspaper that focused on LGBT issues and showed a same-sex couple kissing on the front cover.

The teacher, Michael Stack, resigned Thursday afternoon in an email.

“The community apparently wants me out, so I hereby grant them their desires,” the email read, “I exercised my First Amendment rights and submitted my opinion to a public forum. In it I quoted, verbatim, Romans 1: 16-32. Now people are exercising THEIR First Amendment rights by responding to that letter. This is how America is designed to function.”

Prior to Stack’s resignation, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater and Principal Leslie O’Connor said in a joint statement that Stack would not be disciplined over the letter because it fell within his First Amendment rights.