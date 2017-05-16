Seth Meyers Imagines What Russians Thought About Getting Trump Intel: ‘Can You Believe How Easy This Is?’

“We’re at a point now in the Trump presidency that feels very much like a pivotal moment for our democracy,” said Seth Meyers, at the lead to his A Closer Look segment on Monday night. “An increasingly authoritarian President relying on a small circle of loyalists abusing his power, and on top of that, just before we started taping The Washington Post reported that Trump revealed classified information to Russian diplomats.”

But before Meyers got to that news, he took a look at how the Obamas always seem to pop up “every time it feels like we’ve hit peak Trump insanity” on their “Miss Us Yet World Tour.”

Meyers begged Obama, “Next time you leave the studio, could you pick up a newspaper? Because this dude you left us with is out of his mind.”

And after Meyers rolled through the week’s insane story about the Comey “tapes”, and the spineless reaction of Republicans to all the Trump news, he finally got to the story of the leak of classified info, posting a photo of Trump with the Russian diplomats:

“Now I know why the Russians are smiling in that picture. Look at them! They must have been like, ‘Can you believe how easy this is? I can’t believe it! We did not even ask for it, just gives.’”

Concluded Meyers: “Our democracy only works if both parties choose to exercise the checks on presidential power that our Constitution prescribes. Republicans can’t just abdicate their responsibility.”

