Man Proposes to His Boyfriend in Amazing Disneyland Splash Mountain Souvenir Photo

He explains:

I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago. He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera. Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked. I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, “yes”. 🙂

Eugenius310 added that his mother told him not to post it to Facebook because she was ashamed, so he posted it to Reddit where it’s now about to go viral.

