Katy Perry Brought a Coterie of Drag Queens and a Teen Instagram Star to SNL for ‘Swish Swish’ – WATCH

Katy Perry enlisted a coterie of drag performers, club kids, and Instagram phenoms for her Saturday Night Live performance of “Swish Swish,” a track she says is about bullying and that many say shades Taylor Swift.

The kid with the backpack who stole she show is a 15-year-old from Georgia named Russell Horning who goes by ‘Russell Got Barzz‘ on Instagram. He’s got half a million followers.

Horning calls his signature move The Russell. As far as how he got invited to the performance, “She found my Instagram on her recommended page and saw that I enjoyed doing what I did, and liked that about me. She invited me to perform with her.”

Watch: