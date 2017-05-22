The defense department’s second in command earlier this month penned a memo instructing military leaders to report back on their plans to accept new transgender troops by July 1, USA Today reports.

The memo by Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work obtained by USA Today calls for the heads of the respective military branches to weigh their readiness to begin accepting new, transgender military personnel come July 1. The assessments, USA Today reports, are due May 31.

“The personnel policies of this Department are designed to enhance the warfighting readiness and lethality of the force that protects our country,” the May 8 memo reads. “We do not intend to reconsider prior decisions unless they cause readiness problems that could lessen our ability to fight, survive and win on the battlefield.”

Transgender military personnel is a hot issue right now, especially after two transgender military academy cadets will be allowed to graduate but won’t be commissioned into the military as officers due to lack of protocol on how to handle new transgender troops.

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender enlistee who leaked a wealth of U.S. state secrets to WikiLeaks, was also released from prison Wednesday after her sentence was commuted by former President Obama. Manning is still an active-duty soldier.