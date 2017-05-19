Trump Approval Rating Hits Fresh Low as 53 Percent Disapprove

Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a new low in a Morning Consult/Politico survey which shows just 41 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove:

Trump’s approval among voters reached a new low for the third time this month, with 41 percent saying they still approve of his job performance and 53 percent disapproving — a 4-point drop in his net approval rating from the previous poll. About two in five said they strongly disapproved of the president, while 42 percent of the voters who helped elect Trump in November said they still strongly approve of him…

…A majority of Americans also appear to have concerns about Trump’s fitness for office. Most voters (52 percent) said they weren’t confident in President Trump’s ability to keep the country safe from terrorism and 50 percent said he wasn’t “able to serve as commander-in-chief.” The president also scored poorly on issues of trust, character and other considerations for his aptitude to lead the country.

Read the full results here.