NYC City Councilman Corey Johnson appeared on FOX News this evening to debate Tucker Carlson over Johnson’s plan to force Donald Trump to release his tax returns or risk losing his contracts with the City of New York, one of which involves a Trump golf course in the Bronx.

Johnson got the better of Carlson, who seemed only interested in discussing piss topics: public urination and the Penn Station men’s room.

Watch: