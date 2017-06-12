Adam West, Coldplay, Travel Ban, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Newt Gingrich, David Beckham: HOT LINKS

Cabinet Members Take Turns Praising Trump, Who Declares He’s Done More Than Anyone But FDR: WATCH

RIP ADAM WEST. TV’s original Batman has gone to Bat heaven. “He was 88. A rep said that he died after a short battle with leukemia.”

TRAVEL BAN. 9th Circuit rules against Trump’s revised travel ban. “We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress.”

ANNIVERSARY. Trump remembers Pulse nightclub victims.

We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting. #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/OFFUVAFBJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

FLASHBACK:

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

NEWT GINGRICH. Let’s shut down special counsel in Russia probe, Robert Mueller. “I think Congress should now intervene and they should abolish the independent counsel, because Comey makes so clear that it’s the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to the New York Times, deliberately set up this particular situation. It’s very sick.”

MEGYN KELLY. NBC News anchor under fire for Alex Jones interview: “Kelly was criticized on social media for what some saw as an attempt to normalize Jones and his outlandish and untrue claims. She defended herself by saying President Donald Trump had praised Jones and appeared on his show. She also noted that Jones’ InfoWars was given credibility when the site received White House press credentials.”

WATCH: Preview of Megyn Kelly's interview of Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/xmhSj23R5o — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 12, 2017

WALK OF SHAME. Donald Trump’s Hollywood Blvd. star plastered with resistance stickers after LA Pride march.

KATHY GRIFFIN. Anderson Cooper weighs in again: “I had nothing to do with it, but I certainly understand why they made that decision. And look, I wish her well and I hope she bounces back and keeps doing what she does best, which is make people laugh.”

MOVING IN. Barron and Melania Trump arrive at the White House.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

DRIPPING. Jacksonville police officer causes stir with wet t-shirt photo.

CHELSEA MANNING. Hits the cover of the NYT magazine.

Chelsea Manning on the Cover of NYT Magazine. https://t.co/a5oeObhrnH pic.twitter.com/LuTOypVpH0 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 12, 2017

FACING THE FUTURE. David Beckham does L’Uomo Vogue.

An honour to work with the talented @bailey_studio and thanks to @cathykasterine + @luomovogue #luomovogue A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Oran Katan. More here.

#SunDayFunDay ☀️ 🇮🇹 A post shared by Oran Katan (@oran__katan) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

PEDRO ALMODOVAR. The director is the new face of Prada:

EVERGLOW. Coldplay invites a fan to come play on stage in Munich.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Nongearn14.

KISS : Keep It Simple, Stupid! เรียบง่ายไว้​กับทุกๆเรื่องนะครับ​ ความสุขไม่จำเป็นต้องหรูหรา​ This applies to everything. #Happiness A post shared by Personal Trainer (@nongearn14) on May 31, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Be yourself, but also be humble. #RTAforLife 📷 @gamesmario A post shared by Personal Trainer (@nongearn14) on May 26, 2017 at 2:51am PDT