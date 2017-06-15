Towleroad

Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open: VIDEO

by Andy Towle
June 15, 2017 | 1:03pm

A blimp shooting aerial shots of the U.S. Open golf tournament has reportedly crashed in a field. Eyewitnesses reported people parachuting out of the blimp.

Smoke was seen rising from the area where the blimp crashed.



