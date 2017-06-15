Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open: VIDEO

A blimp shooting aerial shots of the U.S. Open golf tournament has reportedly crashed in a field. Eyewitnesses reported people parachuting out of the blimp.
Smoke was seen rising from the area where the blimp crashed.
Blimp just popped & crashed at the US open, holy shit pic.twitter.com/dlRymV2fTr
— Sam Schmitt (@SamwellSchmeet) June 15, 2017
US Open blimp just went down and crashed in the woods @usopengolf @NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU pic.twitter.com/zug9BnfqD3
— Joe Clark (@JoeClarkGolf) June 15, 2017
Reports: The blimp caught fire and crashed at the #USOpen. Emergency crew is on the scene: https://t.co/Zh7wOrNtEl pic.twitter.com/nRihpgwlXy
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2017
Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu
— madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017