This Comey Attack Ad Will Air During the Former FBI Director’s Testimony: WATCH

The pro-Trump Great America Alliance group will run this Comey attack ad during the former FBI Director’s testimony on CNN and FOX News. TGAA is not required to disclose its funding sources as a nonprofit “issues” group.

The ad tries to suggest that Comey was more concerned with the election than fighting terror and presents a deceiving number – that terror attacks surged 650% – under Comey. The number regarded terror attacks worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is planning its own defense, as the AP noted yesterday:

The Republican National Committee has been preparing talking points ahead of the hearing, which will be aired live on multiple TV outlets. An RNC research email Monday issued a challenge to the lawmakers who will question Comey. There’s bipartisan agreement, the email says, that Comey “needs to answer a simple question about his conversations with President Trump: If you were so concerned, why didn’t you act on it or notify Congress?”