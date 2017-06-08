Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Senate Intel Committee: WATCH LIVE

Seth Meyers Points Out the ‘Damning and Truly Bizarre’ Details in James Comey’s Testimony: WATCH

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate on Thursday at 10 am ET in the most highly-anticipated hearing in recent memory and the bombshells are dropping right and left in the run-up to what could be an explosive session.

Comey has already released his opening statement in which he details his meetings with Trump and reveals that Trump demanded “loyalty” and asked that Comey “let go” of the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.