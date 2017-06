Seth Meyers Examines the ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Trumpcare Bill That Will Rip Coverage from 22 Million Americans: WATCH

Most Americans Would Quit Drinking to Impeach Trump: Poll

Calvin Harris released the first video from his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1 for the summer jam “Feels” featuring Big Sean, Pharrell, and Katy Perry.

In the clip, Harris and his three guests are dancing around inside one of those dioramas you’d see at a natural history museum, colored with some summery Instagram-style filters.

What’s your pick for song of the summer?

Watch: