18 Men Arrested in Gay Sex Stings in Florida Public Parks

Skittles Drops All of Its Colors for LGBTQ Pride Because ‘Only One Rainbow Matters’

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and his deputies arrested 18 men in a four-day sex sting in six public parks. Several Florida news outlets published all 18 mugshots along with names and places of residence for all arrested. Included in the Daytona Beach News Journal‘s article was a video of one man being arrested.

The News Journal reports:

During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate.

All the men were arrested and charged with indecent exposure in public and committing lewd acts, according to arrest records. Two men were also charged with battery, and one man was charged with battery only.

The men arrested ranged in age from 28 to 78, though the majority were middle-aged or older, Chitwood said.

Said Chitwood in a news conference: “If you insist in going in our parks and trails and engage in this type of despicable behavior you may find yourself in handcuffs. It’s important that we set the tone that our parks and trails are safe for families.”

Watch a report from FOX 35: