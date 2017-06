Trump Considering Firing Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel Leading the FBI’s Russia Probe: WATCH

‘American Gods’ Finale, ‘Great British Baking’ Return and More TV This Week

Blake and Jeremy (who go by the portmanteau Blaremy) have been together for seven years after meeting in a frat at Arizona State University. They moved quickly, buying their first house at 19, got into real estate, and lost a lot of money.

As time has gone by, they realized their dreams were headed in different directions, so they’ve decided to consciously uncouple…

Watch: