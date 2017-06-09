Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr: Now That Dad Has Been ‘Exonerated’ We Can Move On – WATCH

The Perks of Being a Gay Couple: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 9, 2017 | 8:37am

perks

There must be more perks to being a gay couple than this?

What are they?

Watch:

 



You Might Also Like