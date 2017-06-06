Towleroad

Rep. Jim Himes Explains Why He’s Calling Donald Trump ‘Unhinged, Demented’ and ‘Dangerous’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 6, 2017 | 7:48am

Jim Himes

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT)was called in to CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning to elaborate on a couple of tweets that many people may agree with.

Tweeted Himes on Sunday: “Those who wish us ill are noting the unhinged, demented behavior of the President over an attack OUTSIDE the US. They’re thinking….Escalating a feud with a recently attacked mayor/key global ally. Based on a misreading of what the mayor said. The President is dangerous.”

Said Himes: “What Donald Trump did in response to the British tragedy was inappropriate for a toddler much less the president of the United States…The president of the United States is damaging the security of the United States and making us a laughingstock around the world at a moment in time when American leadership is particularly critical.”

Watch:



