Rep. Jim Himes Explains Why He’s Calling Donald Trump ‘Unhinged, Demented’ and ‘Dangerous’ – WATCH

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT)was called in to CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning to elaborate on a couple of tweets that many people may agree with.

Tweeted Himes on Sunday: “Those who wish us ill are noting the unhinged, demented behavior of the President over an attack OUTSIDE the US. They’re thinking….Escalating a feud with a recently attacked mayor/key global ally. Based on a misreading of what the mayor said. The President is dangerous.”

Criticizing the Mayor of a city recently attacked by terror. Appalling: @realDonaldTrump is not qualified to be mayor of a small town. https://t.co/Js4LXRun7r — Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 4, 2017

Completely delusional. I dont know how people like McMaster, Mattis, Cohn & Powell can serve this (if I may use Trumpian quotes) "man". https://t.co/MBfZYdfSGB — Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 4, 2017

Those who wish us ill are noting the unhinged, demented behavior of the President over an attack OUTSIDE the US. They're thinking…. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 4, 2017

Escalating a feud with a recently attacked mayor/key global ally. Based on a misreading of what the mayor said. The President is dangerous. https://t.co/nACXEs0A5r — Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 5, 2017

Said Himes: “What Donald Trump did in response to the British tragedy was inappropriate for a toddler much less the president of the United States…The president of the United States is damaging the security of the United States and making us a laughingstock around the world at a moment in time when American leadership is particularly critical.”

