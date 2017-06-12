Ivanka on Being in the White House: ‘There is a Level of Viciousness I Was Not Expecting’ – WATCH

Bette Midler Cannot Be Played Off and 6 Other Truths From the 2017 Tony Awards

Ivanka Trump appeared on FOX & Friends on Monday morning to spew a bunch of nonsense about how the Trump administration is getting things done.

In the course of the interview she was asked how her father felt about last week’s testimony from fired FBI director James Comey.

Said Trump:

“My father felt very vindicated, and all the statements he’s been making and feels incredibly optimistic.”

When asked if life in the White House is harder than she thought it would be, Trump replied:

“It is hard. There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative. And we want to do big bold things. And we’re looking to change the status quo. So I didn’t expect it to be easy. I think that some of the distractions and some of the ferocity I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”

Watch: