Rapper-singer-songwriter Chika, a 20-year-old from Montgomery, Alabama, took Ed Sheeran’s massive hit “Shape of You” and turned it into a Pride anthem that’s quickly going viral.

Wrote Chika on Twitter: “Happy # PrideMonth. Never be ashamed of who you are.”

i turned @edsheeran's "Shape Of You" into a Pride Anthem. ♥️ Happy #PrideMonth. Never be ashamed of who you are. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kAwdMfIQel — chika (@oranicuhh) June 13, 2017

Here’s the full version: