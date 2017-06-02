Kathy Griffin Discusses ‘Serious’ Death Threats Over Trump Photo, Makes Plea for Free Speech: WATCH

Kathy Griffin held a press conference on Friday afternoon and said that the Trump family is out to ruin her, made a plea for free speech, made a personal plea to Trump, and talked about constant, detailed, serious, specific death threats she has been receiving.

“Today it is me. Tomorrow it could be you,” said Griffin.

She added:

“I’m barely an acquired taste, frankly. On a good day I’m an acquired taste but honestly, my whole career, I’m 56 years old, I’m 110 pounds wet, I’ve had everybody turn on me and I just want to make people laugh, that’s all I want to do. So I screwed up. But I want the gay guy who came to see me in Lake Charles, Louisiana a few weeks ago, who said, ‘I wanted to come here because I’m scared to come out but I get to come here and laugh for two hours,’ that’s what I’m telling you, that’s why I’m here. It’s honestly, it’s not for me, it’s for them.”

