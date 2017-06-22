There’s a Ken Doll for Everyone Now: WATCH

“Having different Kens has never been more important than it is now.” The companion male doll to cultural mainstay Barbie received a 2017 makeover from makers Mattel, featuring an array of different ethnicities, body types and fashion motifs that run the gamut from “broad Ken” to “man-bun Ken” to “corn-row Ken.”

The nod to more diverse representation is meant to match a Ken to varied sensibilities, and even the doll’s traditional heteronormativity seems challenged by some of the more, shall we say, fabulous get-ups. No word yet on a non-binary gender version, however.

GQ spotlighted the new assortment in a video posted Tuesday: