Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert: WATCH LIVE

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert for Manchester bombing victims begins at 2 pm ET. 22 people were killed and 64 injured in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22. The concert will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross in support of grieving families and victims of the attack.

The line-up so far is Take That, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, and Ariana Grande.