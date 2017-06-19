Miley Cyrus Pissed Off Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram: ‘I STRONGLY Disagree with Your Politics’

Miley Cyrus is feuding with Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram after telling the design duo, who have opposed same-sex marriage and said that gay parents shouldn’t be allowed to raise kids, that she disagrees with their politics.
D&G have also chosen to dress Melania Trump.
Cyrus posted a photo congratulating her brother, who walked in a runway show for D&G, but included a quip in her remarks.
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
Stefano Gabbana reposted Cyrus’s Instagram post and replied:
“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana”
#Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante. Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti. La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️