Miley Cyrus Pissed Off Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram: ‘I STRONGLY Disagree with Your Politics’

Miley Cyrus is feuding with Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram after telling the design duo, who have opposed same-sex marriage and said that gay parents shouldn’t be allowed to raise kids, that she disagrees with their politics.

D&G have also chosen to dress Melania Trump.

Cyrus posted a photo congratulating her brother, who walked in a runway show for D&G, but included a quip in her remarks.

Said Cyrus:

“I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! … PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Stefano Gabbana reposted Cyrus’s Instagram post and replied:

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana”