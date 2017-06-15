Justin Trudeau, Selena Gomez, Mount Everest, Adele, Rachel Maddow, The Killers: HOT LINKS

AUSTRALIA. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull mocks Trump at private gala. “The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before,” Turnbull said, mimicking Trump’s trademark speech patterns and mannerisms, to laughter and applause from the audience. “We are winning in the polls. We are! Not the fake polls. They’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls.”

LAWSUIT. CNN sues for Comey memos: “Despite high public interest in the content of the memos, Comey’s testimony that the records are not classified and a ruling from the Justice Department that the FBI should expedite CNN’s FOIA request for the memos, the FBI has not provided either the documents or a reason to withhold them,” according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

ASYLUM. Vladimir Putin offers James Comey asylum in Russia: “If there is some kind of persecution, we would be ready to offer political asylum to Mr Comey if he is persecuted in the US.”

MT. EVEREST. It just got easier to climb. “Recent pictures may have proved a controversial theory that the Hillary Step has gone. Or at least, the biggest boulder of the four, leaving a wide path to the top at a much more friendly 45-degree slope.”

BAD LIAR. Selena Gomez’s bizarre love triangle.

CANADA. Government to expunge convictions for homosexuality and gender identity: “The Liberal government plans to introduce new legislation by the end of the year that will pave the way for the past convictions to be erased. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday as the Pride flag, Transgender Pride flag and the Canada 150 Pride flag were raised on Parliament Hill.”

FACEBOOK. Soliciting input and asking hard questions.

LONDON. Adele visits Grenfell Tower after tragic fire. Here’s an update on the Tower disaster.

UGANDA. Gay men not included in plan to eliminate HIV by 2030. “President Yoweri Museveni launched his ambitious initiative last week, but did not specifically mention gay people, sex workers and drug users – who bear a disproportionate share of the HIV burden.”

INDIA. New Mumbai group helps older gay men connect: “Elderly gay men in Mumbai will soon have a platform to connect over a cup of chai. An initiative called ‘Mumbai Seenagers’, started by a Mumbai doctor and LGBT rights activist, is meant to help gay men older than 55 socialise with each other.”

ALABAMA. Klan protests at Northwest Alabama’s first-ever LGBTQ pride parade.

COVERGIRL. Rachel Maddow covers Rolling Stone: “We have a mantra when it comes to this administration: “Don’t pay attention to what they say, focus on what they do.” And that is very helpful, because it’s easier to cover a fast-moving story when you’re not distracted by whatever the White House denials are.”

INSTAUPDATE. Orlando Bloom, Ben Platt, Sebastian Stan, Tom Daley, Carrie Underwood, and TRevor Donovan.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. The Killers “The Man”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Angel Ballestero.

