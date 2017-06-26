AirAsia, Alien Life, Sesame Street, Pitch Perfect 3, Nick and Joe Jonas, Bernie Sanders: HOT LINKS

Supreme Court Revives Trump’s Foreign Travel Ban, Will Hear Dispute in the Fall

WITCH HUNT. Pro-Trump group launches ad attacking investigation. “The ad is yet another example of a growing trend amongst pro-Trump advocates attempting to undermine the special investigation into Trump’s campaign as biased and agenda-driven.”

I ADORE MY LESBIAN DAUGHTERS. Mom carries same sign at NYC Pride for 45+ years.

62 PERCENT. U.S. support for marriage equality hits highest level ever.

PUTIN MEETING. Trump planning ‘full diplomatic bells and whistles’ in meeting with Russian president: “Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time — and interact only with great caution. But Trump and some others within his administration have been pressing for a full bilateral meeting.”

BANK FRAUD. Bernie and Jane Sanders under investigation.

BUFF BOYS. Nick and Joe Jonas flaunt their beach bods in Saint-Tropez.

HISTORY. The rise and fall of Playgirl.

CLIMATE. Seas rising faster than expected: “What was a 2.2 millimeter per year rise in 1993 was a 3.3 millimeter rise in 2014, based on estimates of the mass changes of a number of key components of sea level rise, such as the melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, the study in Nature Climate Change found. That’s the difference between 0.86 and 1.29 inches per decade — and the researchers suggest further sea level acceleration could be in store.”

MASHA GESSEN. The gay men who fled Chechnya’s purge.

PRIDE MESSAGE OF THE DAY. Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3uzD5XwUu — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 23, 2017

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Bobby Penney. More here.

On set today shooting again with the amazing @scott_teitler in Hollywood #model #great #vibes #love #lucky @elite_miami_men A post shared by Bobby Penney (@bobbo207) on Mar 13, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

ANONYMOUS. Hacker group makes claim that NASA has evidence of alien life.

SCARY AIRLINE FLIGHT OF THE DAY. AirAsia plane forced to land after it started shaking like a washing machine. “Faced with such a dilemma, the pilot, normally a calm, collected voice over a loudspeaker, asked everyone to pray instead. Twice.”

TEASER TRAILER OF THE DAY. Pitch Perfect 3.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Trevor Bell.