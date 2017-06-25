NYC Pride March: WATCH LIVE

The parade starts at 12 pm ET Sunday at Fifth Avenue and 36th Street.

Heritage of Pride, which produces the NYC Pride parade on June 25, agreed earlier this year to allow Trump resistance groups to lead the parade after three traditional entries – the grand marshals, the HOP float, and the Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club of New York City.

Rise + Resist, ACT UP, United Thru Action, and Gays Against Guns are four of the groups who expressed interest in leading the parade.

Four Grand Marshals have been named for the 2017 NYC Pride March. The ACLU, Brooke Guinan, Krishna Stone, and Geng Le have been chosen to lead the 48th annual march.

More from NYC Pride on the honorees:

The American Civil Liberties Union has been the United States’ uncompromising defender of individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution for nearly 100 years. The ACLU brought its first LGBT rights case in 1936, brought the first case seeking the freedom to marry for same-sex couples in 1970, litigated the Supreme Court cases that took down the Defense of Marriage Act that won marriage equality nationwide, and represented transgender student Gavin Grimm before the Supreme Court.

Brooke Guinan is a 29-year-old trans woman; an advocate, civil servant, firefighter, and native New Yorker. Guinan has been honored by the New York City Comptroller’s office, the Public Advocate’s office, the Metropolitan Community Church of New York, and the FDNY for her service to the LGBTQ community.

Krishna Stone is the Director of Community Relations at Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC). She originally connected with GMHC in 1986 as a walker in the first annual AIDS Walk New York and became a staff member in 1993. In 2014, Stone received an award from the NYC Health Department for outstanding dedication to combating the spread of HIV.

Geng Le is a leader in the burgeoning movement for LGBT equality in the People’s Republic of China. Geng set up one of the earliest gay social websites in China— in 2002. In 2012, he created Blued—a gay men social networking app after quitting his job working as a policeman for 16 years. On World AIDS Day 2016, Geng donated 1 million RMB to China AIDS Fund to support Chinese non-governmental organizations for HIV prevention.