Towleroad

BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Panel on Russia Probe: WATCH LIVE

Anti-Gay ‘Christian’ Protester Arrested After Harassing Pulse Nightclub Vigil Participants: VIDEO

by Michael Fitzgerald
June 13, 2017 | 6:52am

orlando-pulse-nighclub-protester

A protester with a sign reading “All homos will burn like faggots in hell” was arrested at the Orlando Pulse nightclub memorial yesterday.

Mourners had gathered to commemorate the one year anniversary of the massacre in which 49 people died.

According to Raw Story, the unidentified man was one of three protesters holding signs with anti-gay slogans.

RELATED: Pulse Massacre Victims Remembered in Heartwrenching Video on Anniversary of Attack: WATCH

ABC reports that the crowds chanted, “Love conquers hate,” as the man was placed in handcuffs.

Police have not specified why they handcuffed the man.

 



You Might Also Like