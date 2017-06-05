Gay Adult Film Performer Paddy O’Brian Explains the Ins and Outs of His ‘Naughty, Naughty’ Job: WATCH

Vlogger Riyadh K interviews sexually-fluid adult film performer and self-described “naughty, naughty man” Paddy O’Brian about the ins and outs of his industry in an entertaining quiz.

The topics covered include his parents’ reaction to his career as an adult performer, the weirdest thing a director has asked him to do, the best perk, the nicest thing and the weirdest thing someone has said to him, whether sex at home is less enjoyable because it’s his job, the length of time it takes to make a film, how he stays hard for hours, how he makes himself horny when he’s not feeling that way, how often he watches himself on camera, if he’s ever said no to a partner the studio presented him with, if he has ever practiced his ‘O’ face in the mirror, if it’s hard for porn performers to break in to mainstream media, the stereotypes and false myths, his biggest turn-on and turn-off, and more.

Watch: