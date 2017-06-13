Towleroad

Senate Bans Press from Conducting Interviews in Halls of U.S. Capitol as GOP Drafts Secret Healthcare Bill

by Andy Towle
June 13, 2017 | 1:46pm

Richard Shelby

The U.S. Senate has banned reporters from interviewing lawmakers in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, according to Think Progress:

As GOP senators draft their signature health care law in secret, refusing to share the text of the bill with the public or the media, TV reporters said they were approached in the halls by Senate staff who said they could no longer film interviews with lawmakers.

The reporters, who typically stake out members of Congress in the halls as they head to and from hearings, were not given prior notice.

NBC News’ Kasie Hunt and Marianna Sotomayor and Bloomberg TV’s Kevin Cirilli all said they were told to stop filming.

Hunt added that Senate staff said the conditions for interviewing lawmakers now include “previously granted permission from senator AND Rules Committee of Senate.”

The decision to restrict access was apparently made unilaterally by Senate Rules Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL, pictured).

Democratic senators are objecting to the news:



