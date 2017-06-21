Gay Couple’s Pride Flashback Photo Collage Goes Viral

Trump’s Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S., Backed Russian Ban on ‘Gay Propaganda’

Nicholas Cardello and Kurt English shot the photo on the left 24 years ago at the 1993 March on Washington and recreated it with the one on the right at this year’s D.C.’s LGBTQ march.

The photo set was posted to Reddit this week and has gone viral for obvious reasons.

In addition to the adorable nature of the photo, they’re being praised for their consistent beard and sunglasses game.

Mashable reports:

The couple, who married in Boston in 2008, wants “to promote positive change in society” and feel it’s important to boost LGBTQ representation by participating in Pride events annually.

It’s clear that a lot has changed for LGBTQ rights in the 24 years that divides the photos. Nicholas tells Mashable that they take part in Pride events to show thanks to “all those who came before us and paved the way for the rights we have today.”