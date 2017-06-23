Detailed ‘Washington Post’ Report Examines Putin’s Direct Hand in Hacking Election, Obama’s Response: WATCH

Johnny Depp Gets Attention from Secret Service After Asking About Assassination of President: WATCH

A new report in the Washington Post details how Vladimir Putin hacked the U.S. election to put Donald Trump in office and harm Hillary Clinton, and reveals Obama’s attempts to deal with the hacking as it happened.

Writes the WaPo:

It took time for other parts of the intelligence community to endorse the CIA’s view. Only in the administration’s final weeks in office did it tell the public, in a declassified report, what officials had learned from Brennan in August — that Putin was working to elect Trump.

Over that five-month interval, the Obama administration secretly debated dozens of options for deterring or punishing Russia, including cyberattacks on Russian infrastructure, the release of CIA-gathered material that might embarrass Putin and sanctions that officials said could “crater” the Russian economy.

But in the end, in late December, Obama approved a modest package combining measures that had been drawn up to punish Russia for other issues — expulsions of 35 diplomats and the closure of two Russian compounds — with economic sanctions so narrowly targeted that even those who helped design them describe their impact as largely symbolic.

Obama also approved a previously undisclosed covert measure that authorized planting cyber weapons in Russia’s infrastructure, the digital equivalent of bombs that could be detonated if the United States found itself in an escalating exchange with Moscow. The project, which Obama approved in a covert-action finding, was still in its planning stages when Obama left office. It would be up to President Trump to decide whether to use the capability.

Watch the video above for a synopsis of the full report, which you can also read here.