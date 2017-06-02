Randy Rainbow Salutes ‘Covfefe’ with a Blistering Broadway Medley: WATCH

Randy Rainbow riffs on Trump’s Twitter gibberish in Covfefe, by way of Fiddler on the Roof, Shall We Dance, Cats, Mary Poppins, West Side Story, and finally, Oklahoma!

Read these lyrics, so you can sing along at the end!

Covfefe

It’s when your wig dye seeps into your brain…

And your crazy tweets are incomplete

But you don’t delete cause you’re insane.

We know that it might sound absurd…

but the president says it’s a word.

And although he’s

unbalanced as can be

we know at least that we’ll be just fine

with covfefe

That’s covfefe…

spelled C-O-V-F-E-F-E

Covfefe!

Watch: