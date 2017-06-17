Towleroad

Randy Rainbow Trolls the Trump Team with the ‘Grease’ Classic ‘Summer Nights’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 17, 2017 | 2:02pm

Russia ties

Randy Rainbow gets into character as the kids at Rydell High for this searing look at Jeff Sessions, James Comey, and the deep sh*t the Trump administration finds itself in as summer 2017 kicks off.

Putin’s on top, Putin’s on top, Putin’s on top, Putin’s on top….

Watch:



