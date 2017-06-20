Steve Bannon on Why White House Press Briefings are Now Frequently Off-Camera: ‘Sean Got Fatter’

The YMCA Embraced the Village People Classic and Hired Boy George to Re-Record It: WATCH

Amid growing concern from members of the media that the White House is shutting itself off from the press comes this report from The Atlantic about the situation as well as the shrinking role of Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Perhaps the oddest item in the article is this quote from Steve Bannon on Spicer’s diminished role:

Neither Spicer nor deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to queries about the changes to the briefings. Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message “Sean got fatter,” and did not respond to a follow-up.