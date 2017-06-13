Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Panel on Russia Probe: WATCH LIVE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2 pm ET.

According to Axios, Sessions will say he did not meet with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016, he’ll say he was following instructions by not disclosing his original meeting with Kislyak during the campaign.

Sessions will also reportedly dispute James Comey’s testimony under oath that he stayed silent after Comey told him he didn’t want to have any more direct communications with Trump: “Sessions is expected to counter this, saying he responded to Comey by telling him the FBI and DOJ needed to be aware of official protocol regarding communications with the White House. The DOJ released a statement to that effect a few hours after Comey’s testimony. Sessions is expected to make the same statement under oath.”

Politico adds that Sessions is not expected to reveal information about his private conversations with Trump: “It was unclear whether the Attorney General would cite executive privilege as such, or simply say he wants to preserve the confidentiality of his discussions with Trump.”