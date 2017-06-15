Shania Twain Releases New Single from First Album in 15 Years: ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ – LISTEN

Shania Twain’s optimistic new single “Life’s About to Get Good” is from Now, her first full album of music since 2002.

Writes Rolling Stone:

Yoking a steady four-on-the-floor beat to energetic handclaps and thumping piano, the tune has a touch of Jeff Lynne’s hyper-melodic work with Electric Light Orchestra in its DNA, from the stacked harmonies to the bright combination of chords. “Life’s about joy, life’s about pain,” she sings at one point, acknowledging the good and bad, sweet and sour of living. Twain wrote the song herself and it was produced by Matthew Koma and Ron Aniello.

Listen: