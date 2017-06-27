Towleroad

BREAKING: High Stakes for LGBTQ Equality in the Anti-Gay Baker Case at the Supreme Court

Thirsty 12 Pack: Nyle DiMarco, Diplo, Jason Derulo, J.J. Bergin, Brian Justin Crum and More

by Towleroad
June 27, 2017 | 10:16am

It’s summer and the clothes are being shed. Here’s an update on some of the men showing it off on Instagram.

In this update: Franco Norhal, Brian Justin Crum, Amini Fonua, Pita Tofua, Jason Derulo, Laith Ashley, Nyle DiMarco, Nico Tortorella, J.J. Bergin, Max Emerson, Casey Conway, and Diplo.

YouTube chef Franco Norhal serves up some abs and a Pisco Sour.

SUMMER BABY!!! @rickdaynyc

A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) on

 

 

Brian Justin Crum is LayZ.

I'm changing my artist name to #LayZ🤘🏽

A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on

 

Gay Olympian Amini Fonua is serving up some red swimsuit.

In @dhedral for @attitudemag w/ 📸 by @danieljaems #swimwear #mensfashion #instagay

A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua) on

 

Tongan Olympian Pita Tofua should have been elsewhere, but he’s standing before you now in ripped jean shorts.

 

Jason Derulo is trying to quench your thirst (or his) with a night swim.

N i g h t S w i m #firstdayofsummer

A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on

 

Nico Tortorella is hot and bothered about his white tank top.

 

Instastud J.J. Bergin is ready for the rodeo.

 

Transgender model Laith Ashley is living out his pool boy fantasies.

Need a #poolboy? Latest shoot for @cheapundies. Major shoutout to @hammerbrad Photos by @vadellaphoto 📸

A post shared by Laith Ashley [De La Cruz]🇩🇴 (@laith_ashley) on

 

Max Emerson was worn out by Pride.

 

America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco serves up stripes in Mexico as they should be served.

Mexico, I LOVE YOU – Thank you @HotelMousai #MousaiMemories @howelltalentrelations

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

 

Rugby player Casey Conway has found his blue lagoon.

Expect nothing, appreciate everything 😎

A post shared by CASEY CONWAY (@casey_conway) on

 

DJ Producer Diplo is hungry at Glastonbury.

When they tell me catering is still open

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on



You Might Also Like