Thirsty 12 Pack: Nyle DiMarco, Diplo, Jason Derulo, J.J. Bergin, Brian Justin Crum and More

It’s summer and the clothes are being shed. Here’s an update on some of the men showing it off on Instagram.

In this update: Franco Norhal, Brian Justin Crum, Amini Fonua, Pita Tofua, Jason Derulo, Laith Ashley, Nyle DiMarco, Nico Tortorella, J.J. Bergin, Max Emerson, Casey Conway, and Diplo.

YouTube chef Franco Norhal serves up some abs and a Pisco Sour.

SUMMER BABY!!! @rickdaynyc A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

NEW VIDEO!!!!! Pisco sour baby!!! LINK IN BIO! #francocooks ⚡️[email protected] A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Brian Justin Crum is LayZ.

I'm changing my artist name to #LayZ🤘🏽 A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Gay Olympian Amini Fonua is serving up some red swimsuit.

In @dhedral for @attitudemag w/ 📸 by @danieljaems #swimwear #mensfashion #instagay A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Tongan Olympian Pita Tofua should have been elsewhere, but he’s standing before you now in ripped jean shorts.

This week I was meant to be fighting in the Taekwondo World Championships. But due to certain circumstances life decided I should be standing here in my havaianas and ripped shorts instead. Life is interesting like that .. #patience #TheTimewillCome #fightAnotherDay A post shared by Pita Taufatofua (Pita T) (@pita_tofua) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Jason Derulo is trying to quench your thirst (or his) with a night swim.

N i g h t S w i m #firstdayofsummer A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Nico Tortorella is hot and bothered about his white tank top.

Instastud J.J. Bergin is ready for the rodeo.

Transgender model Laith Ashley is living out his pool boy fantasies.

Need a #poolboy? Latest shoot for @cheapundies. Major shoutout to @hammerbrad Photos by @vadellaphoto 📸 A post shared by Laith Ashley [De La Cruz]🇩🇴 (@laith_ashley) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Max Emerson was worn out by Pride.

#iWokeUpLikeThis …Was a little worn out by #nycPride this weekend, but the gang is making sure I get to the premier of my film HOOKED tonight by 8pm. Get ur tickets at the link in my profile if you aren't too beat.📸 @isaior A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco serves up stripes in Mexico as they should be served.

Mexico, I LOVE YOU – Thank you @HotelMousai #MousaiMemories @howelltalentrelations A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on May 25, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Rugby player Casey Conway has found his blue lagoon.

Expect nothing, appreciate everything 😎 A post shared by CASEY CONWAY (@casey_conway) on May 22, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

DJ Producer Diplo is hungry at Glastonbury.