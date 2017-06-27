Thirsty 12 Pack: Nyle DiMarco, Diplo, Jason Derulo, J.J. Bergin, Brian Justin Crum and More

It’s summer and the clothes are being shed. Here’s an update on some of the men showing it off on Instagram.
In this update: Franco Norhal, Brian Justin Crum, Amini Fonua, Pita Tofua, Jason Derulo, Laith Ashley, Nyle DiMarco, Nico Tortorella, J.J. Bergin, Max Emerson, Casey Conway, and Diplo.
YouTube chef Franco Norhal serves up some abs and a Pisco Sour.
Brian Justin Crum is LayZ.
Gay Olympian Amini Fonua is serving up some red swimsuit.
Tongan Olympian Pita Tofua should have been elsewhere, but he’s standing before you now in ripped jean shorts.
Jason Derulo is trying to quench your thirst (or his) with a night swim.
Nico Tortorella is hot and bothered about his white tank top.
Instastud J.J. Bergin is ready for the rodeo.
@calgarystampede is just around the corner. If you haven't got your outfit yet @lammleswesternwear has everything you need!! I'm not much of a shopper.. I actually can't remember the last time I bought something, but @jscha181 at the down town location helped me with everything I needed also thanks to @dcrossondesign for helping out! I'm set for this years greatest outdoor show on earth! Which outfit do you like the best? #lammleswesternwear #lammles #cowboy #cowboyboots #squaretoeboots #cowboyhat #calgary #calgarystampede
Transgender model Laith Ashley is living out his pool boy fantasies.
Max Emerson was worn out by Pride.
America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco serves up stripes in Mexico as they should be served.
Rugby player Casey Conway has found his blue lagoon.
DJ Producer Diplo is hungry at Glastonbury.