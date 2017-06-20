Steve Grand Got Fully Naked for the SF Version of Broadway Bares: WATCH

San Francisco has its own Broadway Bares which, like the NYC production, took place on Sunday night.
Singer-songwriter Steve Grand was a special guest and took it all off. Check out Grand whipping off his jock and other sexy (work-unfriendly) videos HERE.
ALSO: Check Out the Sexy Highlights of Broadway Bares, Which Pulled in $1.5 Million to Fight AIDS: VIDEO
SF’s theme was “ManuSTRIPt: Literary Tales with Happy Endings” and featured Steve Grand as a special guest. It benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as well as The Richmond/ermet Aid Foundation of San Francisco.
Check out the sexy highlights from the New York show HERE.