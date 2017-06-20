Towleroad

BREAKING: Former NFL Lineman Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay: WATCH

Steve Grand Got Fully Naked for the SF Version of Broadway Bares: WATCH

by Towleroad
June 20, 2017 | 9:13am

Steve Grand naked

San Francisco has its own Broadway Bares which, like the NYC production, took place on Sunday night.

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand was a special guest and took it all off. Check out Grand whipping off his jock and other sexy (work-unfriendly) videos HERE.

ALSO: Check Out the Sexy Highlights of Broadway Bares, Which Pulled in $1.5 Million to Fight AIDS: VIDEO

SF’s theme was “ManuSTRIPt: Literary Tales with Happy Endings” and featured Steve Grand as a special guest. It benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as well as The Richmond/ermet Aid Foundation of San Francisco.

Check out the sexy highlights from the New York show HERE.



You Might Also Like