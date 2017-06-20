Steve Grand Got Fully Naked for the SF Version of Broadway Bares: WATCH

Brian Brown’s Annual NOM ‘March for Marriage’ Attracts Less Than 50 People: VIDEO

San Francisco has its own Broadway Bares which, like the NYC production, took place on Sunday night.

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand was a special guest and took it all off. Check out Grand whipping off his jock and other sexy (work-unfriendly) videos HERE.

SF’s theme was “ManuSTRIPt: Literary Tales with Happy Endings” and featured Steve Grand as a special guest. It benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as well as The Richmond/ermet Aid Foundation of San Francisco.

