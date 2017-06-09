Steve Grand Asks ‘How Could You Love Me’ in Lyric Video for New Single ‘Walking’ – WATCH

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand has released “Walking”, the first single off an upcoming new album.
Wrote Grand on social media: “And so a new era begins… “Walking” is the first single off my upcoming record (Title – TBA) which will be out in a few months. Since summer has just begun, I wanted to start this next chapter off with a lighter, fun tone.. before we dive deeper.Yes, there will be an Official Music Video for this song out in the coming weeks.”
NEW SINGLE “WALKING” OUT NOW! And so a new era begins… “Walking” is the first single off my upcoming record (Title – TBA) which will be out in a few months. Since summer has just begun, I wanted to start this next chapter off with a lighter, fun tone.. before we dive deeper.�� 😉 Yes, there will be an Official Music Video for this song out in the coming weeks. For now, the song is available for download, at: http://shop.stevegrand.com/product/walking-single And all digital retailers including iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/walking-single/id1242289530 For the first 7 days, I am donating 100% of the net proceeds of my new song “Walking” to Rainbow Railroad – a charity with the mission to “help Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans individuals find a safe-haven from state-sponsored violence, murder and persecution.” For more information -> https://www.americanrainbowrailroad.org/��Please share and ‘like’ and help get the word out! 🙂 I want to thank all my friends and fans for sticking with me. I can’t believe it’s been nearly 4 years since this journey began!��For tour dates, tickets, and details, follow me on bandsintown.com/SteveGrand I still have dates available this summer and beyond but I’m booking up fast! Booking inquiries? Contact: [email protected] https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/walking-single/id1242289530
Listen and watch the lyric video, which is a behind-the-scenes look at Grand’s touring and travels: