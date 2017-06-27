Straight Cop’s Pride Message Goes Viral

A straight New York City police officer’s Pride message is being shared widely across social media because it’s full of all the reasons he’s an ally of the LGBTQ community.

Writes the cop on Facebook (who goes under the name Huge Fat Loser which he uses to chronicle his efforts to transform his body and lose weight):

I’ll be out there working at Pridefest today wearing this shirt under my uniform for a lot of reasons.

For my step brother.

For my priest.

For my aunts who died before they could be legally married.

For my cousin.

For all of the cops I have worked with over the years, including one of the best partner’s I’ve ever shared a sector car with.

For my classmate in High School who’s parents made him sleep in a tent in his yard.

For the man who cried on my shoulder about losing his partner on 9/11.

For every call I went to where someone got kicked out of their house or who’s family just didn’t understand.

For anyone who’s had to hide who they are.

I’ve got your back.

Love is Love.

(via jmg)