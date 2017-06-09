Jimmy Kimmel Asks Gay People ‘What’s the Straightest Thing You’ve Ever Done?’ – WATCH

In honor of LGBTQ Pride month, Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets of West Hollywood to ask the gays, “what’s the straightest thing you’ve ever done?”
The remarks may or may not resemble you.
What’s the straightest thing you’ve ever done?
by Andy Towle
June 9, 2017 | 11:30am
In honor of LGBTQ Pride month, Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets of West Hollywood to ask the gays, “what’s the straightest thing you’ve ever done?”
The remarks may or may not resemble you.
What’s the straightest thing you’ve ever done?