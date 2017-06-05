Towleroad

Trump Admits Immigration Order is a ‘Travel Ban’ in Monday Morning Tweetstorm

by Andy Towle
June 5, 2017 | 7:07am

Contradicting months of arguments and haranguing of the press by the White House for calling Trump’s immigration order a “travel ban” on Muslims, Donald Trump confirmed in a Monday morning tweetstorm that that’s exactly what it is.

And Sean Spicer’s already having a very bad week.

Tweeted Trump: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!…The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C….The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!…In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

The tweetstorm appears part of an extended, unpresidential, and immature response to the London Bridge terror attacks which killed at least 7 people and injured at least 48 others.

Trump spent the weekend on Twitter politicizing the attacks and attacking the Mayor of London, retweeting an incorrect headline from the Drudge Report and stoking fear.

The retweet:

 



