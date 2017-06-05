Trump Admits Immigration Order is a ‘Travel Ban’ in Monday Morning Tweetstorm

Twitter Slams Megyn Kelly’s Inability to Get Much Out of Vladimir Putin: WATCH

Contradicting months of arguments and haranguing of the press by the White House for calling Trump’s immigration order a “travel ban” on Muslims, Donald Trump confirmed in a Monday morning tweetstorm that that’s exactly what it is.

And Sean Spicer’s already having a very bad week.

Tweeted Trump: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!…The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C….The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!…In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The tweetstorm appears part of an extended, unpresidential, and immature response to the London Bridge terror attacks which killed at least 7 people and injured at least 48 others.

Trump spent the weekend on Twitter politicizing the attacks and attacking the Mayor of London, retweeting an incorrect headline from the Drudge Report and stoking fear.

The retweet:

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge… — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017