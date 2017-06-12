Cabinet Members Take Turns Praising Trump, Who Declares He’s Done More Than Anyone But FDR: WATCH

Trump Businesses Violate U.S. Constitution, According to Lawsuit Filed by Attorneys General

Donald Trump held his first full cabinet meeting today, and it began with a circle of the table during which each cabinet member praised him.

Said Reince Priebus: “On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve give us to serve your agenda and the American people.”

Watch:

Trump then falsely bragged that he’s done more and passed more legislation in his short time in office than any other president besides FDR: